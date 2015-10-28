Dorset Regiment Khyber Pass soldiers commemorated

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 800 Dorset soldiers were part of a British expeditionary force sent to keep the Khyber Pass trade route open

The Dorset Regiment's only Victoria Cross recipient has been remembered at a service in Dorchester.

Pte Sam Vickery was awarded the cross for gallantry on the North West frontier of India in 1897.

Twenty-three members of the Dorset Regiment died in fighting with local tribesman as the British aimed to keep control of the Khyber Pass.

A service to commemorate them is held annually at the Tirah Memorial in Dorchester's borough gardens.

More than 800 Dorset soldiers were sent to keep the Khyber Pass open as part of a British expeditionary force.

The route, now a border area between Pakistan and Afghanistan, was a major trade gateway.

'Superb snipers'

As soldiers drew close to Dargai Heights, the Afghans attacked them from stone fortifications and the regiment sustained a number of casualties.

Curator of the Keep Military Museum, Chris Copson, said: "Pte Vickery saw a comrade was lying wounded in full view.

"He sprinted up the hill and put him on his shoulders and carried him to safety."

Pte Vickery was later isolated and attacked by three Afghans. He fought off and killed all three, surviving the conflict and going on to serve in World War One.

Mr Copson said Afghanistan had been the "best training ground" possible for soldiers in the 1890s as the Afghans were "superb snipers" and skilled at warfare.

The commemoration service, conducted by lay minister David Bowen, was organised by Maj Nick Speakman on behalf of the Keep Military Museum.

The Mayor of Dorchester will read the lesson and Col Andrew Edwards will lay the wreath.