France's Légion d'honneur awarded to Dorset WW2 veteran

Image caption George Wood wearing the Legion d' Honneur following the ceremony in Carantec

A World War Two veteran from Dorset has received France's highest honour at a special ceremony.

George Wood, of RAF Warmwell, was shot down by German gunfire during a combat mission over France in September 1943.

He evaded capture and was protected by the French resistance in Carantec, who helped him return to England where he went on to fly a further 60 missions.

Now aged 93 he was presented the Legion d' Honneur at the town's maritime museum by General Groasbriand.

Image caption During his visit to France to receive the Legion d' Honneur Mr Wood was taken on a flight from French airfield where he was shot down in 1943

Mr Wood, who gifted his medal to the museum, said: "I just feel desperately sorry for the wonderful men I knew."

Recalling the moment he bailed out of the single-seat fighter he said: "I was spinning down to earth in the cockpit and couldn't get out I thought that was the end of me.

"I watched the cockpit disappearing, then I pulled the string of the parachute and started to float down."

He and landed near a German gun battery and managed to escape by running across a mine field.

After evading capture by Nazi troops he and managed to make contact with the French resistance who helped him return to England by boat.