Bournemouth's £50m beach erosion work begins

Image copyright Bournemouth Borough Council Image caption The works along the seven-mile seafront will last 17 years

A £50m scheme to protect Bournemouth's coastline has begun.

The 17-year-long management programme will involve replacing and adding groynes while replenishing the beach.

The project is starting with the removal and replacement of 10 timber groynes, east of Boscombe Pier.

Timber will be transported along Boscombe East promenade, and installed during low tides in a construction phase continuing into the spring of 2016.

Anthony Kirby, the project's engineering design manager, said: "The new groynes will be constructed within designated working areas and whilst this will ensure that the promenade and beach will largely remain open, the public are asked to take extra care when using this section of the promenade for the presence of construction vehicles."

Over the coming years, all 53 groynes will be replaced along Bournemouth's seven-mile seafront between Southbourne to Hengistbury Head.

Sand will also be pumped ashore every five years from a dredger connected by a pipeline to top up the beach.

Bournemouth's environment councillor David Smith said: "These vital works are taking place not only to protect the coastline from future coastal erosion, but also to maintain the award-winning beaches which attract millions of visitors and residents to the coast each year."

The works have been funded though the Environment Agency and Bournemouth Borough Council.