Bournemouth election declared invalid after ballot error

A printing error on books of ballot papers has led to a local government election being declared invalid by judges at the High Court.

Unsuccessful Labour candidate Beryl Baxter challenged May's result in the Kinson South ward of Bournemouth Borough Council.

The election saw the Conservatives win 51 seats to form a majority.

But ballot books featuring candidates from neighbouring Kinson North ward were wrongly sent to polling stations.

Ms Baxter finished fourth in the result declared on 8 May.

She was 64 votes shy of Conservative candidate Norman Decent, who came third and was elected alongside fellow Conservative Roger Marley and UK Independence Party candidate Laurence Fear.

Mr Justice Jay heard that while the cover of the Kinson South ballot books showed the correct information for the ward, the ballot papers inside were for Kinson North, and vice-versa.

When the problem was discovered shortly after 0700 BST on polling day, a number of voters were unable to cast their ballots.

The judge said the error prevented 115 electors from voting and so the election now had to be rerun. It will be held in December.