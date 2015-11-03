Boy, 6, injured in suspected hit-and-run in Bournemouth

A six-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Bournemouth.

The boy was found by his parents with a broken nose and covered in cuts and scrapes at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

He was treated at Royal Bournemouth Hospital where his condition was described as "not life-threatening".

Dorset Police said the boy had gone out to play on the Keeble Estate in Northbourne but could not remember what had happened to him.

PC Grant Sleight, of the force's traffic unit, said: "It is not clear how this young boy sustained his injuries and he is not able to recall what happened. It is possible that he could have been injured in a collision with a car or other vehicle.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and could help us piece together exactly what happened last night, to please call me on 101.

"All calls will be treated in strict confidence."