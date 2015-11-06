Monty Python's Life of Brian goes public in Bournemouth after 35 years

Image copyright Python (Monty) Pictures Limited Image caption The film has spawned numerous catchphrases and is still popular today

Monty Python's Life of Brian has received its "first-ever" public screening in Bournemouth, 35 years after a battle with censors saw it banned from the seaside town.

The legendary comedy was blocked by councillors in 1980, who slapped it with an X rating.

But the 19-seat Bournemouth Colosseum has screened the film after the authority recently relaxed its stance.

Cinema boss Paul Whitehouse described the historic showing as "a bit of fun".

Mr Whitehouse, who runs the cinema underneath a cafe, laid on a three-course meal as part of the special event.

Image caption Paul Whitehouse has been running the Bournemouth Colosseum for a year and estimates 1,500 films have been shown in that time

It is thought to be the first time the Life of Brian has been shown in public in the town since the row over its certificate.

"The council has relaxed its attitude now but in the early 1980s there was a very different view and they felt empowered to judge what the residents should watch," Mr Whitehouse said.

"I remember at the time when it came out people just went to Southampton to see it.

"It doesn't get better for a film than when phrases from it become part of British language."

'Making history'

Image caption Dave Harvey said the Monty Python films were "iconic"

Dave Harvey, who was at the screening, said: "It is one of my favourite films.

"Monty Python films are iconic comedy from the 60s and 70s and I am looking forward to watching it at the first screening in Bournemouth.

"I didn't realise tonight that I was going to be making local history."

Life of Brian - the story of a man born in a stable next door to Jesus Christ and subsequently mistaken for the Messiah - sparked accusations of blasphemy when it was released.

Bournemouth council's environmental services committee saw the film and decided to raise the certificate from an AA to an X, meaning only those over 18 could see it.

Image caption The cinema seats 19 people and has autographed paintings of film stars on the walls

The distributors had said it could only be shown in areas where it had an AA rating.

Train driver Adrian Cox asked the council recently to change its stance so he could put on a private screening for his birthday.

It was only after licensing officers agreed that it could be shown.

'Like being a student again'

Image caption Colin Robinson said it was "astounding" the council could have banned the film in 1980

Colin Robinson gave the film 9.5 out of 10 and said: "I couldn't understand why they banned such an amusing film.

"It is like reliving my student days.

"It is the freedom that the Monty Python squad gave to life, without any care at all."