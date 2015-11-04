Injured cyclist airlifted as crash closes A35 in Christchurch

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a car.

A major route linking the New Forest with Bournemouth, in Dorset, was shut for four hours following the collision on A35 Lyndhurst Road in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called shortly before 07:00 GMT.

The road was closed between the Cat and Fiddle pub near Hinton Admiral station and Sainsbury's to allow investigations to take place. It reopened after 11:00.