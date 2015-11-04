Weekly rubbish bin collections in Poole face axe

Image copyright Google Image caption Poole households currently get their black bins emptied weekly and their blue recycling bin collected every two weeks.

Households in Poole will soon only have their bins collected once every two weeks if councillors back planned cuts.

The borough council currently empties black bins every week, as is the case in neighbouring Bournemouth.

A report to councillors said halving the frequency of collections would encourage recycling as well as saving the local authority £633,000 per year.

The move could bring Poole in line with Dorset Waste Partnership, which empties bins for six other councils in Dorset.

Poole Borough Council, which collects recyclable waste in blue bins every two weeks, is trying to cut bid to cut between £18m and £20m a year from its overall budget.

'Sustainable service'

Poole previously considered fortnightly collections in 2013 but that would have resulted in the local authority missing out on a £1m government grant.

Councillor John Rampton said: "Continued reductions in government funding and increasing demand for services means it is much harder to balance the council's budget and deliver core services.

"The proposals safeguard the service by making it sustainable in the long term, and help prevent even harder decisions for the council further down the line."

The report, due to be considered by the council's Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday, said it currently costs £80 a tonne more to dispose of black bin waste than recyclables.

It estimates and more than 12% of waste placed in black bins could be recycled.

If approved, the changes would begin in autumn 2016.