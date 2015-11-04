Weymouth route closures causes confusion

Image copyright Google Image caption Businesses close to Preston say they have not been warned about the closures

Businesses have reacted angrily over the closure of one of the main routes out of Weymouth.

Resurfacing work on the A353 from Preston to Osmington starts on Thursday, with road closures in place next week.

Business owners say they were told the road would not shut.

Ian Bruce, ward councillor for Preston, said two different letters had gone out, one about the restrictions this week, and one about closures next week.

"I'm sorry the businesses feel confused," he said.

"Dorset County Council let the ward councillors know a week ago and we've tried to warn people."

Bill Wolleston of Bay View Cars, White Horse Garage said he had received no notification of the closures.

The owner of neighbouring Top Gear Motors said he had received a letter warning him the road would be closed, but when he called the council he was assured it would stay open.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the A353 will be closed to through traffic from 09:00 to 16:00 GMT.