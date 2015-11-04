'Fall', rather than hit-and-run, likely cause of Bournemouth boy's injuries

A six-year-old boy could have sustained serious injuries in a fall, rather than a suspected hit-and-run incident in Bournemouth, police have said.

He was found with a broken nose and covered in cuts and scrapes on the Keeble Estate on Monday.

He could not remember what had happened to him.

Officers initially said it was possible he was injured by a car, but a police spokesman has said he is likely to have fallen while playing.

The boy was found by his parents at 17:00 GMT on Monday and taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital with injuries described as "not life-threatening".