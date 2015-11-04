Dorset

Body found in sea off Weymouth

  • 4 November 2015
  • From the section Dorset

A body has been found off the coast of Weymouth in Dorset.

Police said the occupants of a boat spotted the body at about 11:00 GMT and raised the alarm.

Dorset Police have not released any further details but said the coroner had been informed.

It is thought the body could have been in the water for a few weeks.

