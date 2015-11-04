Body found in sea off Weymouth
- 4 November 2015
- From the section Dorset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been found off the coast of Weymouth in Dorset.
Police said the occupants of a boat spotted the body at about 11:00 GMT and raised the alarm.
Dorset Police have not released any further details but said the coroner had been informed.
It is thought the body could have been in the water for a few weeks.