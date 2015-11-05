South West Water and Bournemouth merger approved

Image copyright Google Image caption South West Water aims to merge the two businesses by the end of the financial year

The planned merger of two Dorset water firms has been formally approved by the competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared the purchase of Bournemouth Water by South West Water.

South West Water said the merger would lead to "service improvements and efficiencies".

It has also pledged to retain the Bournemouth Water brand. Established in 1863, Bournemouth Water supplies drinking water to about 500,000 people.

The impact of the merger on the 205 employees at Bournemouth Water is not yet known.

South West Water said it aimed to merge the two businesses by the end of the 2015/16 financial year.