Body found in sea off Weymouth coast 'not suspicious'
- 5 November 2015
- From the section Dorset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man whose body was found in the sea off the coast of Weymouth is not being treated as suspicious.
A RNLI lifeboat made the discovery four miles east of the town shortly after 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Dorset Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the matter had been referred to the coroner.
Police said it was thought the man's body had been in the water for several weeks.