FlyBe cuts Bournemouth Airport flights to Jersey and Glasgow

  • 5 November 2015
Flybe passenger plane Image copyright Theo Moye
Image caption Flybe said said all routes in its 2016 summer schedule were under review

Low-cost airline Flybe is to drop some of its Bournemouth routes, months after it reopened a base at the resort's airport.

It resumed flights from Bournemouth Airport in March, five years after it left the facility.

In a statement the airline confirmed it was "suspending" flights to Glasgow and Jersey from 4 January.

It also said all routes in its 2016 summer schedule were currently under review.

The service between Bournemouth and Glasgow runs 12 times a week, with flights to Jersey running six times weekly.

The airline also offers direct flights to Dublin, Paris and Amsterdam.

Exeter-based Flybe is also the main carrier at Southampton, less than 30 miles from the Bournemouth terminal.

Bournemouth Airport, which opened a new £45m terminal in 2010, has been primarily used by Ryanair and Thomson Airways.

The airport is owned by Manchester Airports Group, which also runs Stansted, East Midlands and Manchester airports.

