FlyBe cuts Bournemouth Airport flights to Jersey and Glasgow
Low-cost airline Flybe is to drop some of its Bournemouth routes, months after it reopened a base at the resort's airport.
It resumed flights from Bournemouth Airport in March, five years after it left the facility.
In a statement the airline confirmed it was "suspending" flights to Glasgow and Jersey from 4 January.
It also said all routes in its 2016 summer schedule were currently under review.
The service between Bournemouth and Glasgow runs 12 times a week, with flights to Jersey running six times weekly.
The airline also offers direct flights to Dublin, Paris and Amsterdam.
Exeter-based Flybe is also the main carrier at Southampton, less than 30 miles from the Bournemouth terminal.
Bournemouth Airport, which opened a new £45m terminal in 2010, has been primarily used by Ryanair and Thomson Airways.
The airport is owned by Manchester Airports Group, which also runs Stansted, East Midlands and Manchester airports.