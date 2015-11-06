Search for missing man, 65, on Mudeford Quay fishing trip

Image caption Dorset Police, a coastguard helicopter and Mudeford RNLI are searching around Christchurch Harbour

A search has been launched for a 65-year-old angler who failed to return from a fishing trip off the Dorset coast.

The man, from Essex, was last seen by his wife at 10:30 GMT on Thursday when he left Christchurch for Mudeford Quay.

A jacket, thought to belong to the man, was found on the quay following an alert shortly after 18:00.

Police urged people to be on the lookout for abandoned fishing equipment in the area.

The man is white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with short thick white hair and white facial hair, police said.

He was wearing black jeans, a black hooded top with a logo on the top left breast, a dark blue anorak and brown and grey walking boots. He was carrying a square khaki fishing tackle bag and possibly two fishing rods.

Poor weather conditions hampered the search, according to the rescue services, which was called off just before midnight.

It will resume in the morning, police said.