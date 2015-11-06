Missing Mudeford Quay angler found safe

A 65-year-old angler who was reported missing off the Dorset coast has been found.

The 65-year-old man was found safe earlier in the Christchurch area, Dorset Police said.

An extensive air and sea search by coastguards and RNLI crews began shortly after 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

The search for the man, from Essex, began when he failed to return from a fishing trip on Thursday morning at Mudeford Quay.