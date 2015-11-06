Missing Mudeford Quay angler found safe
- 6 November 2015
- From the section Dorset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 65-year-old angler who was reported missing off the Dorset coast has been found.
The 65-year-old man was found safe earlier in the Christchurch area, Dorset Police said.
An extensive air and sea search by coastguards and RNLI crews began shortly after 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
The search for the man, from Essex, began when he failed to return from a fishing trip on Thursday morning at Mudeford Quay.