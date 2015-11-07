Bus driver cut free after Iwerne crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed for two hours at the war memorial at Iwerne Minster

The driver of a bus that was carrying passengers had to be cut free from the vehicle after it collided with the trailer of a lorry in Dorset.

The A350 at Iwerne Minster, near Blandford Forum, was closed for two hours after the crash at 10:45 GMT.

Dorset Police said the passengers of the private bus, operated by Damory, were unhurt and transferred to another vehicle to continue their journey.

The driver was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.