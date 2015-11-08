Weymouth murder probe after man's body found in flat

Image caption Police have cordoned off Bath Street in Weymouth

Police have launched a murder investigation after finding the body of a man in a flat in Weymouth.

Police have cordoned off Bath Street by Commercial Road where officers found the man, who has not yet been identified, at about 08:00 GMT.

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Some of the arrested people were found injured at the property, and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Image caption Police put a cordon around the scene on Sunday

Det Insp Neil Devoto said: "Following the discovery of a man's body and a number of injured people, Dorset Police has launched a murder investigation.

"Inquiries are now under way to establish exactly what happened earlier this morning.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Bath Street area this morning to contact us as soon as possible."

Bath Street has been closed and Commercial Road was closed between Wesley Street and Bath Street.

Crime scene investigators have been examining the property and officers carrying out house-to-house inquiries.