Woman dies after Bournemouth flat fire rescue

Image caption The woman suffered serious burns in the fire and later died in hospital

A woman has died in hospital after being rescued from a flat fire in Dorset.

Black smoke was seen billowing from the property in Cranleigh Road, Bournemouth, on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the flat and managed to rescue the woman, who was aged in her 70s.

She was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital with serious burns but died later. Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The fire service is investigating the cause.