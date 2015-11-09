Weymouth flat death: Four arrested on suspicion of murder

Image caption Police have cordoned off Bath Street in Weymouth

Four people are being held on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in a Dorset flat.

Police officers cordoned off Bath Street by Commercial Road in Weymouth where the victim - thought to be in his 20s - was found at 08:00 GMT on Sunday.

Men aged 18, 20 and 43, and a 39-year-old woman - all locals - were arrested.

Police said the victim lived locally but has not yet been identified. His next of kin have not yet been informed but the coroner has been notified.

Three of those arrested were found injured at the property, and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Image caption Police arrested four people on suspicion of murder

Det Insp Neil Devoto said: "Following the discovery of a man's body and a number of injured people, Dorset Police has launched a murder investigation.

"Inquiries are now under way to establish exactly what happened.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Bath Street area to contact us as soon as possible."

Bath Street has been closed, as was Commercial Road between Wesley Street and Bath Street.

Crime scene investigators have been examining the property and officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries.