Image copyright Google Image caption Road closures have been put in place from the Stocks Inn pub

A man has been arrested after a driver was killed in a crash between a car and a van in Dorset.

The vehicles collided on Holt Lane, near Wimborne Minster, earlier.

A 25-year-old who had been driving a Ford Mondeo was declared dead at the scene. The Vauxhall Combo van driver, 31, was held on suspicion of driving offences.

Sgt Joe Pardey said the crash may have actually happened some time before police were alerted at about 05:30 GMT.

Road closures are likely to remain in place the Stocks Inn pub and God's Blessing Lane for some time.