Fourth person held over shot Dorset executive Guy Hedger

A fourth person has been arrested following the fatal shooting of an executive at his luxury Dorset house.

Guy Hedger was attacked at his home in Ashley during the early hours of Sunday. The 61-year-old died later in hospital.

Detectives said a 40-year-old Blandford man attended Bournemouth police station earlier and was arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated burglary.

Three other people have previously been arrested over the incident.

A 41-year-old Bournemouth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated burglary.

A man and woman, both in their 40s, have been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Properties in Winterborne Stickland near Blandford and in Verney Close in West Howe, Bournemouth, are being searched in relation to the investigation.

Mr Hedger was shot with a shotgun after intruders entered the house in Castlewood cul-de-sac shortly after 03:00 BST.

Detectives are trying to establish why the home of the former Liverpool Victoria (LV) marketing executive, near Ringwood, Hampshire, was targeted.

Police previously said they believed it to have been a planned burglary that turned violent. They also said jewellery had been stolen from the house.

The road remains cordoned off but nearby David's Lane has been reopened.

Mr Hedger was a director of the Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust, which runs colleges and a primary school in the Bournemouth area.

The charity said he gave his time for free because of his "passion for education".

"He was quiet and thoughtful. He really wanted to make a difference for young people and the community. He was a truly lovely person," the charity added.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was one of two people in the property at the time of the shooting