Council elections 2017: Dorset polls open in local elections
- 4 May 2017
- From the section Dorset
Voting is under way in polling stations across Dorset in the local council elections.
All seats are up for grabs at Dorset County Council, which is currently held by the Conservative party with 28 councillors.
The Liberal Democrats hold 13 seats, while Labour has three and the Green Party holds one.
Polling stations are open from 07:00 until 22:00 BST with results due in the early hours of Friday.