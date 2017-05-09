Inmate to face charge over Guys Marsh prison fire
9 May 2017
An inmate is to face a charge of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire on the roof of a prison.
The blaze at HMP Guys Marsh, near Shaftesbury, Dorset, on 10 March forced the evacuation of 64 prisoners.
Dorset Police said the 29-year-old is due to appear at Weymouth Magistrates' Court on 22 May.
One prisoner was brought down from the roof during the incident.