Guy Hedger shooting death: Three murder accused in court

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger died as a result of gunshot wounds

Three men have appeared in court accused of murdering a businessman at his home in Dorset.

Guy Hedger was shot dead at his home in Ashley, near Ringwood, in the early hours of Sunday 30 April.

Kevin Downton, 40, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier for a preliminary hearing.

They are due to enter pleas on 26 July and a provisional trial date has been set for 14 November.

Mr Baccus and Mr Keeping, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, and Mr Downton, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, appeared by videolink from Winchester Prison.

The three have been remanded in custody until their plea hearing at the same court.