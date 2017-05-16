Closed Highcliffe cliff path collapse 'imminent'

Image copyright Mike Faherty Image caption It is not yet known how much it will cost to replace the path

A cliff path linking Dorset's Highcliffe Castle with the beach below is in imminent danger of collapse, engineers have warned.

The "zig-zag" at Highcliffe, near Christchurch, was initially closed in March amid fears about its stability.

A survey has since found failure of the timber support is "potentially imminent" and it needs rebuilding.

So far, £530,000 has been earmarked for the project but it is not yet known how much it will cost.

Christchurch Borough Council said it hoped to re-open the path in time for Easter 2018.