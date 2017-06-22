Jon Egging Red Arrows memorial to move following landslip

Image copyright Chris Downer Image caption The sculpture in memory of Fl Lt Jon Egging has been inaccessible since the landslip at East Cliff

A memorial to a Red Arrows pilot who died following a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival is to be moved following a cliff landslip last year.

The sculpture in memory of Fl Lt Jon Egging has been cordoned off since the slip at East Cliff in April 2016.

It is to be moved to the top of the East Cliff Zig-Zag path nearby.

His widow Dr Emma Egging said the new site would "allow visitors to continue to remember Jon and honour the teamwork and dedication of the Red Arrows."

The 33-year-old pilot died when his Hawk T1 jet crashed after completing a display at the annual festival in 2011.

Image copyright Tracey Jones Image caption The memorial to Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging was dangerously close to the cliff edge following the landslide

The 5m-high (16ft 4in) artwork, featuring three glass Red Arrows planes and stainless steel contrails, was designed by local schoolchildren and unveiled in August 2012.

Rubble fell down the 30m-high (100ft) rock face in East Cliff on 24 April. The carriages of an Edwardian funicular railway - known as East Cliff Lift - were partially engulfed by the landslip and a block of toilets crushed.

Although undamaged in the landslide, the Jon Egging memorial was close to the edge and was sealed off from public view.

Dr Egging said: "The memorial sculpture to Jon has become such a poignant symbol on the East Cliff, I have seen so many wonderful photographs taken with the glorious blue sky, clifftop and Red Arrows during the Air Festival."

It is hoped the memorial will be moved in time for this year's Bournemouth Air Festival at the end of August.