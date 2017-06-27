Dorset

'Fermented' liquid pig feed spill shuts Dorset road

  • 27 June 2017
Liquid pig feed spill Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption The liquid pig feed fermented in the tanker as it was travelling towards Dorchester

Liquid pig feed spilled on to and closed a road after fermenting in a tanker in Dorset.

About 10 tonnes of the animal swill spilled onto the A354 near Winterborne Whitechurch, between Dorchester and Blandford, at about 00:30 BST, Dorset Police said.

Specialist equipment was used to clear the "greasy" non-hazardous waste from the road, the force added.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Specialist equipment was used to clear the "greasy" non-hazardous waste

