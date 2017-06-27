'Fermented' liquid pig feed spill shuts Dorset road
- 27 June 2017
- From the section Dorset
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Liquid pig feed spilled on to and closed a road after fermenting in a tanker in Dorset.
About 10 tonnes of the animal swill spilled onto the A354 near Winterborne Whitechurch, between Dorchester and Blandford, at about 00:30 BST, Dorset Police said.
Specialist equipment was used to clear the "greasy" non-hazardous waste from the road, the force added.
The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.