Weymouth Redferns: Compensation to dishonesty probe law firm's clients

Image caption The Solicitors Regulation Authority closed Redferns in Weymouth in November

Almost £2.1m in compensation has been paid out to former clients of a solicitors that was shut down due to the suspected dishonesty of one of its partners.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) closed Redferns in Weymouth, Dorset, in November.

It said it found "reason to suspect dishonesty" on the part of solicitor and partner Michelle Hind.

About 60 of more than 100 claimants have now been paid, the SRA said.

The £2.1m has come from its compensation fund, which all solicitors pay into, it said.

The SRA added its investigation into Redferns continued and a decision "on the appropriate course of action" was still to be made.

Police have not yet confirmed whether a criminal investigation into the firm is being carried out.

The SRA had said Ms Hind, as well as the firm's other partners John Mackenzie and Damian Sommerscales, had failed to comply with rules made under sections 31 and 32 of the Solicitors Act 1974.

All three were automatically suspended when the firm closed and cannot practise as solicitors.

Ms Hind resigned from her role as president of the Weymouth and Portland Chamber of Commerce following the closure of Redferns.

Redferns has described the closure as "regretful".