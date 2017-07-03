Women rescued after Bournemouth cat flap 'arson'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for information about a possible motive for the arson attack

Two women have been rescued following a suspected arson attack on a house in Bournemouth.

The neighbours entered the burning property in Milford Drive, on Sunday afternoon in an attempt to rescue two cats, police said. The occupants were not home at the time.

The women had inhaled smoke and were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties. The cats were unharmed.

Fire destroyed the front door and caused heavy smoke damage to the house.

Dorset Police said it believed the fire had been started deliberately through the cat flap in the front door of the property at about 15:00 BST.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV to get in touch.

Det Con Luke Davis said: "I am appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity near to the property during that afternoon, particularly anyone seen in the garden or the front drive of the property just before 3pm, to please contact me.

"If you have any information about the cause or motive of the fire, please contact Dorset Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously."