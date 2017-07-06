Man arrested after woman raped on beach

A woman has been raped on a beach in Weymouth.

Dorset Police were called to The Esplanade at about 04:15 on Tuesday near where a local woman in her 40s had been sexually assaulted.

A 32-year-old Weymouth man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has been released while inquiries continue.

Det Con Sarah Desmond said the force was trying to trace a man who called police to report that he heard a woman in distress.

She said: "This man contacted police, but did not disclose his full personal details, so we are trying to trace him as he may hold valuable information that can assist with this investigation.

"I would ask him to please contact Dorset Police urgently."

Officers are carrying out forensic work at the scene.