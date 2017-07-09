Woman seriously injured in Bournemouth 'hit-and-run'

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident occurred on Christchurch Road in Bournemouth

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in an apparent hit-and-run in Bournemouth.

A 20-year-old woman was hit by a red Nissan X-trail on Christchurch Road on Friday evening, Dorset Police said. She was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car failed to stop and officers believe they drove through East Hampshire to the Worthing area of Sussex after the crash.

The force is hunting the driver and appealing for witnesses.