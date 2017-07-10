Poole Pottery shop to close after 144 years

Image copyright Poole Pottery Image caption Poole Pottery was founded by a builder's merchant and ironmonger in 1873 and remains at its original site

A Dorset pottery manufacturer is set to leave the county after more than 140 years.

Poole Pottery, at the town's quay, is expected to shut after its owners Denby Holdings failed to reach an agreement with the landlord, the firm said.

It is now trying to find alternative premises but added this was "not easy" as it needed to house a kiln as well as a retail outlet.

The shop is expected to close on 15 October, putting 33 jobs at risk.

Image copyright Poole Pottery Image caption The shop is home to a retail outlet and has a kiln for pottery making

Borough of Poole council described the move as "disappointing" and said it had offered support to the firm to find new premises.

"Poole Pottery has a long history in the town going back to the 1800s and remains an important part of our tourism offer," councillor Mohan Iyengar, portfolio holder for the local economy, said.

A petition to keep Poole Pottery in the town has been signed by about 500 people.

Signatory Colin Kilmister said: "It's part of our heritage."

Valerie Purdie added: "Poole Pottery is Poole."

Uncertain future

Gary Capell, retail director at Denby Holdings, said the firm had been trying to reach an agreement with the landlord "for some time" but attempts had been unsuccessful.

"The situation has been further compounded by an uncertain future taking into account the landlord's ultimate plans for redevelopment or sale of the site and the fact that the fabric of the building itself isn't viable for the business in the long-term," he added.

Poole Pottery was founded by a builder's merchant and ironmonger in 1873 and remains at its original site.

Denby Holdings acquired the firm in 2011.

It said production would continue at Middleport Pottery, Stoke-on-Trent, where it has been carried out for the past five years.