Man arrested after Bournemouth 'hit-and-run'

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in an apparent hit-and-run in Bournemouth.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was hit by a red Nissan X-Trail on Christchurch Road at about 22:30 BST on Friday.

The driver of the car failed to stop, Dorset Police said.

A 53-year-old man from Hampshire was arrested in Sussex on suspicion of driving offences, although police have not yet given specific details.

He has since been released while inquiries continue.

PC Tim Gooding, of Dorset Police traffic unit, said: "I am still appealing to anyone who knows the current location of the vehicle, or who may have seen it travelling out of the county through east Hampshire to the Worthing area of Sussex since the time of the collision, to contact Dorset Police."