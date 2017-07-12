Ringstead Bay coastguard search for missing spear fisherman stood down

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Scott is believed to have gone spear fishing off Ringstead Bay on Monday afternoon

A coastguard search operation for a missing spear fisherman off Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been stood down.

Lifeboats, coastguard teams and the coastguard helicopter were initially dispatched to look for Andrew Scott, 27, at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

The coastguard-led search continued throughout Tuesday.

Dorset Police said officers were continuing to search for Mr Scott and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The force, which is treating the case as a missing person inquiry, said it is unlikely anyone could now be alive in the water.

Mr Scott left his home at Winterborne Whitechurch to go fishing at Ringstead Bay on Monday afternoon.

Rescue teams found his bright-orange dry bag containing his car keys, mobile phone and clothing at the White Nothe headland, while his car was discovered parked at nearby Ringstead Bay.