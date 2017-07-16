Body believed to be Ringstead Bay spear fisherman found

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andrew Scott went spear fishing at Ringstead Bay on Monday afternoon

A body found off the Dorset coast is believed to be that of a man who failed to return home after going spear fishing, police said.

Andrew Scott, 27, was last seen leaving his home in Winterborne Whitechurch to go fishing at Ringstead Bay on Monday.

A coastguard-led search was stood down on Tuesday evening.

A Dorset Police spokesperson said a body believed to be Mr Scott was found off the coast of the White Nothe in Weymouth.

A formal identification has not yet taken place, but Mr Scott's family and the coroner have been informed of the discovery, police said.

Image copyright Philip Halling Image caption Mr Scott's dry bag containing his belongings was found at the White Nothe headland

In a statement released on Wednesday his family said: "We are desperate to have Andrew home safe and well with us."

Lifeboats, coastguard teams and the coastguard helicopter were initially dispatched at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

Rescue teams found his bright-orange dry bag containing his car keys, mobile phone and clothing at the White Nothe headland, while his car was discovered parked at nearby Ringstead Bay.