Poole's Upton Country Park and house renovation plan

A plan to renovate a 200-year-old Georgian-style house and country park in Dorset has been given the go ahead.

Borough of Poole council agreed on Tuesday to back a bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for £1.8m to conserve Poole's Upton Country Park and Grade II* listed house.

Other proposals include the development of a wetland centre and work to revamp the grounds.

The application for the funding bid is expected to be submitted in August.

The council, which owns the park, also agreed to allocate £170,000 of match funding for the project.

The total cost of the work is expected to be about £10m.

The council said the HLF had recommended a phased approach for funding - the first phase being the development of a "welcome centre".

Six hectares (15 acres) of additional parkland was officially opened to the public at the park earlier, along the shoreline of Holes Bay.

In 1901 the house was occupied by William Llewellin and his family. His daughter, Margaret Mary, became Poole's first female mayor.

He gifted the house and part of the estate to the council in 1957 and it was opened to the public in 1975.