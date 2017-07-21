Olly Murs gigs: Promoter 'owes' Upton House festival cash

Image caption Olly Murs had been set to perform at Powderham Castle, Exeter and Kings Park, Bournemouth

A promoter that went bust leading to the cancellation of Olly Murs concerts owes a council money for a music festival, it has emerged.

Stephen C Associates Ltd, run by Stephen McManus, organised the two concerts in Dorset and Devon but said on Thursday it had ceased trading.

The Bournemouth Echo has since revealed Mr McManus also owes money for Poole's Upton House Music Festival.

Poole council said an invoice relating to the festival had not been paid.

A Borough of Poole spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that Mr McManus has been issued an invoice in relation to this year's Upton House Music Festival, for which payment has not yet been received."

Image caption Upton House Music Festival took place in June and included performances by Billy Ocean, Kim Wilde and Toyah Wilcox

Companies House records show several previous companies of Mr McManus, including SCM Events Ltd, Balmlane Events Ltd and Musical Concepts Ltd, have also been dissolved.

Olly Murs had been due to perform at Exeter's Powderham Castle, home to the Earl and Countess of Devon, on 29 July and at Kings Park, Bournemouth on 5 August.

In a statement, Stephen C Associates Ltd said only those who bought tickets from the promoter using their credit cards would be able to claim their money back.

It added it was "not in a position" to offer refunds to ticketholders who had paid by other means.

Powderham Castle was also due to host a concert by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra on 30 July which had been organised by the promoter.

The BBC has so far been unable to contact Mr McManus for comment in relation to Upton House Music Festival, which took place in June, and included performances by Billy Ocean, Kim Wilde and Toyah Wilcox.