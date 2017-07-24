Olly Murs: Singer offers to swap tickets for axed shows

Image caption Olly Murs had been set to perform at Powderham Castle, Exeter and Kings Park, Bournemouth

Olly Murs has offered fans who were left out of pocket, when a promoter went bust cancelling two of his shows, the chance to swap their tickets.

The singer was to perform at Exeter's Powderham Castle on 29 July and at Kings Park, Bournemouth on 5 August.

Murs said he was unable to reschedule the gigs but has offered affected fans the chance to see him elsewhere.

The gigs were axed when organiser Stephen C Associates Limited announced on 20 July it had ceased trading.

The promoter said it was not in a position to offer refunds.

'Best option available'

In a statement, Murs said anyone not able to get a refund for the cancelled shows could swap their ticket for one of his events in either Swansea, on 12 August, or Portsmouth on 27 August.

The X Factor star added: "What happened was obviously no fault of our own, but I felt a responsibility to my fans.

"We've come up with what we believe to be the best option available and hope that most of the fans affected can attend the other shows."

Ticketholders who have been refunded for the axed shows have been told to contact their ticket providers to get a "special offer" for the Swansea or Portsmouth events.

Only those who bought tickets from Stephen C Associates Limited using their credit cards have been able to claim their money back.

Powderham Castle was also due to host a concert by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra on 30 July which had been organised by the promoter.