Guy Hedger shooting: River searched for weapon

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

A stretch of river is being searched in an attempt to find the weapon used to kill a businessman who was shot at his home in Dorset.

Guy Hedger, 61, died in the early hours of 30 April after intruders reportedly broke into his home in Ashley, near Ringwood, and opened fire with a shotgun.

Marine officers are searching a section of the River Stour in West Parley.

Three men appeared in court in May accused of Mr Hedger's murder.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire of Dorset Police said: "We received intelligence to suggest that the weapon would be in this area and by searching the river today we hope to recover it."

Earlier this week the charity Crimestoppers put up a £10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the firearm used and jewellery stolen during the raid.

Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland near Blandford, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, have been charged with murder and are due at Winchester Crown Court at a later date to enter pleas.

Helen Cooper, 40, from Poole, has been charged with assisting an offender.

A 45-year-old-man from Poole and a 39-year-old Bournemouth man were arrested in May on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and released while inquiries continue.