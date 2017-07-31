Dorset

Workman injured in Weymouth school roof fall

  • 31 July 2017
  • From the section Dorset
All Saints Church of England School Image copyright All Saints Church of England School
Image caption All Saints Church of England School is currently closed to pupils for the summer break

A workman has suffered serious injuries after falling through a skylight at a school in Weymouth.

Police said the man, who is in his 50s, was at All Saints Church of England School on Sunnyside Road when he fell shortly before 11:00 BST.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said he suffered head and shoulder injuries and had been airlifted to hospital.

Dorset Police said his next of kin had been informed.

A cordon had been put in place and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has also been informed.

The secondary school is currently closed to pupils because of the summer break.

