Workman injured in Weymouth school roof fall

A workman has suffered serious injuries after falling through a skylight at a school in Weymouth.

Police said the man, who is in his 50s, was at All Saints Church of England School on Sunnyside Road when he fell shortly before 11:00 BST.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said he suffered head and shoulder injuries and had been airlifted to hospital.

Dorset Police said his next of kin had been informed.

A cordon had been put in place and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has also been informed.

The secondary school is currently closed to pupils because of the summer break.