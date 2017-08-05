Bride's engagement ring stolen on wedding day at Symondsbury

Image copyright Lusea Warner Gale Image caption The white gold ring had been specially designed by Mrs Warner Gale

A newly-wed is appealing for the return of her engagement ring which was stolen from a church car park in Dorset on her wedding day.

Lusea Warner married James Gale at Symondsbury on Wednesday but discovered her ring had been taken when her maid of honour's car was broken into.

It had been specially designed by Mrs Warner Gale to match her wedding ring.

She has appealed on social media for its return, describing herself as a "heartbroken bride".

Image copyright Lusea Warner Gale Image caption Mrs Warner Gale (pictured in the burgundy-coloured dress) discovered the ring had been stolen after her wedding service

Mrs Warner Gale, who lives in East Lulworth, said a handbag containing the white gold and simulated diamond ring had been put in the maid of honour's car parked outside the 14th Century church.

Two cars were thought to have been broken into sometime after 15:30 BST. The break-ins were reported to police.

Mrs Warner Gale said she "broke down in tears" later in the evening at her wedding breakfast when she realised the bag had been taken.

"Symondsbury is such an idyllic English country village, which is why we are all so shocked and confused."

She said the engagement ring had been "designed to go together" with her wedding ring as "they sit into one another and together they represent all that I love - the sea and James".

Tradition dictates that the wedding and engagement rings are both worn on the fourth finger of the left hand, with the wedding ring "closest to the heart". Some brides therefore decide to move their engagement ring to the right hand for the wedding service, while others chose not to wear it during the ceremony.