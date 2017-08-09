Boveridge House to open as special needs college

Image copyright Boveridge College Image caption Boveridge College will offer places for up to 60 students

A college that gives people with special needs the chance to gain employment is to open in Dorset.

Boveridge College, in Cranborne, will offer courses to people aged 16 to 25 who have Asperger's Syndrome, anxiety disorders and mental health issues.

Places for 60 students on a residential and day placement basis will be provided at the college.

It opens on 11 September following a £2.5m refurbishment of the former Boveridge House special school.

Image caption Boveridge House and its surrounding ground have undergone a £2.5m refurbishment

Principal Kim Welsh said: "So many youngsters with Asperger's, autism and other related conditions are unable to find work once they leave education.

"We want to change that so they can achieve meaningful employment."

The college, run by the Aurora Group, will include subjects such as agriculture, horticulture, events management and web design.

Students will also transform the 16-acre gardens into a working mini farm and kitchen garden to run as a business.