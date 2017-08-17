Bournemouth flats evacuated in bomb scare as two arrests made

Image caption Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life

Bomb disposal experts have been called to a block of flats and up to 30 residents have been evacuated, after reports of a man "setting fire to items" in a garden.

Police said the reports led to a search of a flat at Gillam Road, Bournemouth, where "unknown items" were found.

A 42-year-old man and 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Police were called out at about 00:50 BST. A cordon remains in place.

Det Ch Supt Mark Callaghan said: "We are working together with the Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and partner agencies at the scene to assess the items."

Bournemouth council confirmed it had provided temporary accommodation for up to 30 people from two residential blocks.