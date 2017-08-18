Bournemouth flats 'fake bomb': Man charged

Image caption Emergency services were called after reports a man was setting fire to items and allegedly made threats he was making a bomb

A man has been charged after a block of flats was evacuated when a man allegedly made bomb threats and began setting fire to items in a garden.

Police said "unknown items" were found in one of the flats following an early morning search at Gillam Road, Bournemouth, on Thursday.

They were later found "not to be a viable explosive device".

A 42-year-old man has been charged with using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

The man, from Bournemouth, is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.

A 29-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the disturbance has been released without charge.

About 30 people were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodation after emergency services were called to the scene at 00:50 BST.

A cordon was put in place while a bomb disposal team examined the items, police said.