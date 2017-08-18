Winchester great-grandmother dies after being hit by car

Image copyright Google Image caption The 79-year-old was struck on St Cross Road between the Bell Inn pub and the junction with Mead Road

A great-grandmother has died after being hit by a car in Hampshire.

Barbara Robinson, from Winchester, died in hospital on Thursday after being struck by a Vauxhall Corsa on St Cross Road in the city on Saturday.

It happened between the Bell Inn pub and the junction with Mead Road. The driver of the Corsa, a 20-year-old man from Winchester, was uninjured.

The family of the 79-year-old have paid tribute to "a friendly soul with time for everyone".

Hampshire police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A statement, released on behalf of Mrs Robinson's family, said she worked worked at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital as a human resources administrator for many years.

"Shortly before she retired she was presented to the Queen in recognition of her service there," it added.

"She leaves behind a large family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will all love and treasure her memory."