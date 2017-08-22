Man charged with Bournemouth neck slash attack

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the victim was approached from behind in Old Christchurch Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager had his neck slashed in a street attack.

The 18-year-old victim was reportedly approached from behind in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, at about 06:30 BST on Friday, police said.

He has since been released from hospital after treatment for a serious cut to his neck.

A 59-year-old Bournemouth man is due before Poole magistrates.

Two men, aged 32 and 56, who were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released pending further inquiries.