Dorset

Girl, 3, critically injured in Blandford crash

  • 25 August 2017
  • From the section Dorset
Trickthorn Cross Image copyright Google
Image caption The A354 at Thickthorn Cross was closed for seven hours

A three-year-old girl has suffered a life-threatening head injury in a crash which left her mother seriously hurt.

The pair, from Shaftesbury, Dorset, were flown to hospital by air ambulance after their car was in collision with a van on the A354 at Thickthorn Cross near Blandford.

A 44-year-old Salisbury woman, who was driving a Ford Transit van, was also seriously injured in the crash at about 07:52 BST on Thursday.

The road was closed for seven hours.

Dorset Police said the 34-year-old mother, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Astra, sustained a serious head injury.

Sgt Phil Lee said investigators wanted to trace a silver Volkswagen Passat estate which used the junction immediately before the collision.

The crash blocked traffic heading for the opening day of the Great Dorset Steam Fair at Tarrant Hinton.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites