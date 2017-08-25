Guy Hedger shooting: New searches for gun in Dorset

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption A recent search of the River Stour in West Parley failed to find the gun

Murder detectives are carrying out further searches in a bid to find the gun used to kill a Dorset businessman.

Guy Hedger, 61, died in the early hours of 30 April after intruders broke into his home in Ashley, near Ringwood, and opened fire with a shotgun.

Searches of the Slades Farm area of Bournemouth and Canford Magna area of Wimborne will continue until Saturday.

A recent search of part of the River Stour in West Parley ended with nothing being found.

The latest search area will include a section of the same river near to Canford Parish Church.

It comes after the charity Crimestoppers put up a £10,000 reward in July for information leading to the recovery of the firearm used and jewellery stolen during the raid.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

Marketing executive Mr Hedger was at home with his husband when intruders broke in during the early hours and opened fire.

Four people have been charged in connection with his death and are all due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 8 September.

Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close in Bournemouth, have all been charged with murder. Helen Cooper, 40, also known as Helen Keeping, from Poole, has been charged with assisting an offender.

A 46-year-old-man from Poole and a 39-year-old Bournemouth man were arrested in May on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and released while inquiries continue.