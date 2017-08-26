Three-year-old girl dies following crash near Blandford

Image copyright Google Image caption The A354 at Thickthorn Cross was closed for seven hours following the crash

A three-year-old girl has died following a crash on the A354 near Blandford Forum on Thursday morning.

She was in a Vauxhall Astra driven by her mother when it was involved in the crash with a Ford Transit van

It happened at about 07.50 BST at Thickthorn Cross and both were taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance.

Police said the girl, who was from Shaftesbury and had sustained a serious head injury, died on Friday evening.

Her mother, 34, and the driver of the van, a 44-year-old woman from Salisbury, have both left hospital and are recovering at home.

A silver Volkswagen Passat exited the junction immediately before the crash, and police have asked its occupants to contact them as they may hold "key information".